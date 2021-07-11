Karen Lee Evans, 76, peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 8, 2021. She was born in Morgantown on March 19, 1945, to the late Nelson and Estie Cox.
She and her childhood sweetheart, Troy Lee Evans, tied the knot on Sept. 10, 1960. They were blessed with four children, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and celebrated 45 wedding anniversaries before his passing in 2006. They are now reunited in their eternal home together with Jesus.
Karen deeply loved Jesus. She was a devoted Sunday school teacher for many years at Calvary Temple Assembly of God and regularly visited her students and their families. Later in life, she worshipped at Living Hope Community Church until her health rendered her unable to continue. She retired from Walmart after 17 years of devoted service as both an associate and a shopper (she loved gleaning the sales racks to find new clothes for her grandkids). During those years, she also made dear friends, including Betty Burns with whom she remained close after her retirement in 2012.
Karen was so proud of her family and cherished spending time with them, whether it was shopping, talking over multiple cups of coffee or simply watching Westerns on the television. She especially loved cooking large, mouthwatering Southern meals for everyone and nurturing her beautiful flower gardens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy; and her grandson, Lucas Evans.
Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Mike (Lisa) Evans, Kathy (Willie) Hardesty, Kim (Scott) Nicholson and Sherry (Roger) Hester; grandchildren Nick (Shannon) Evans, Josh (Alicia) Evans, Zac (Shai) Evans, Elisha (Eric) Seaton, Elexis (Abraham) Romero, Elizabeth Nicholson, Hannah Nicholson, KathLynn Nicholson, Justin Hester and Jacob Hester; great-grandchildren Ruby Evans, Logan and Landen Evans, Willa and Phoebe Seaton and Jones Romero; and her brother, Roger (Lisa) Cox.
The service will begin noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation starting at 9 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to Samaritan’s Purse.
