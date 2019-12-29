HARTFORD — Karen Murphy Geary, 70, of Hartford, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at her home. Karen was born in Hartford to the late William Miles and Rose Gilbert Murphy. She was retired from Farmers Home Administration and a member of New Assembly Church.
Survivors include her husband, Barry O'Neal Geary; two daughters, June Geary and Cathy Geary, both of Hartford; a brother, Bill (Patty) Murphy of Bremen; a sister, Sharon (James) Pippins of Mississippi; two nieces, Dusty Eubanks and Angie Murphy; six grandchildren, Madison, Broc, Joseph, Jenna, Amelia and Remi; and three great-grandchildren, Marley, Mayian and Maleeha.
Services are 11 a.m. Monday at New Assembly Church in Hartford with Bro. Lealin Geary officiating. Burial will be in Echols cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the funeral time Monday at the church.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
