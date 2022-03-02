LEWISPORT — Karen S. Riley Alexander, 75, of Evansville, Indiana formerly of Lewisport, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Bethel Manor in Evansville. She was born in Evansville on November 11, 1946, to the late Thomas Riley and Dorothy Nischon Porter. Karen was a cook and of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed reading and watching butterflies and hummingbirds.
She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Lee Alexander, and siblings, Gary Riley and Marjorie Riley.
Karen is survived by her sons, Ernest Dean (Pam Edge) Alexander and Richard W. Alexander; grandchildren, Matt Edge, Thadd Edge, Corey Alexander, Evan Edge, Seth Alexander, Thearon Alexander, and Laci Edge; great-grandchild, Tanner; brother, Vernon Riley; and several step brothers and sister.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial will be in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Share your memories and condolences with her family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented