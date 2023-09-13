CALHOUN — Karen Simpson, 60, of Calhoun, died Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Richland Baptist Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Richland Baptist Cemetery Fund, c/o Jack Burden, 650 Hicks Road, Calhoun, KY 42327.
