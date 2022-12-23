GREENVILLE — Karen Sue Kiper, 67, of Greenville, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was a member of First Assembly of God in Greenville.
Survivors: husband, Kenneth E. Kiper; sons, David (Sophia) Holland, Brian (Natalie) Holland, and Kevin Holland; siblings, Mike (Lana) Geary, Kathy (Shane) Jones, Jimmy (Brenda) Geary, Daymond (Jenny) Geary, and Steve (Kim) Geary.
Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Echols Cemetery, Echols. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented