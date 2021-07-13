GREENVILLE — Karen Sue Page, 51, of Greenville, died on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. She was of the Baptist faith and was a homemaker.
Survivors include two daughters, Kayla (Doug) Wandoff, and Madison Page; her father, Donald Randolph; sister, Bonita Randolph; and brother, Lynn (Roxanne) Randolph
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Visitation: From 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville.
Memorial contributions: Karen Page Funeral Fund at Gary’s Funeral Home, P.O. Box 406, Greenville, KY 42345.
