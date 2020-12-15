Karen Y. Dennis, 66, of Owensboro passed away Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at her home. She was born in Marion, on Aug. 15, 1954, to the late Luther and Virginia Jones Horning. Karen was employed at Service Tool & Plastics where she worked on the assembly line. She was a member of Southside Fellowship in Owensboro. Karen loved God, her family, and her animals. She was a hard worker who cared for everyone, but expected them to do their part as well. Karen was funny even when she wasn’t trying.
Along with her parents, Karen is preceded in death by her brother, Frank Horning.
Karen is survived by her children, Tina Mann and Steven Dennis; her grandchildren, James Mann and Austin Mann; and her siblings, Dennis (Juanita) Horning and Jean Day.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor John Fowler officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery in Shady Grove.
Family and friends who wish to honor Karen at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Owensboro Humane Society; 3101 West 2nd Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Dennis.
