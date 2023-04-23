Central City — Karin A. Gregory, 59, of Central City, died on April 21, 2023, at Chandler University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. She was born on Jan. 18, 1964, in Muhlenberg County. She was a Retired Court Security officer with Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office, and a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church.
She was survived by her sons, Matthew Daugherty and Andrew Daugherty; sister, Donna Gregory; grandchildren, Kensi Grace Neal and Brynnlee Joe Rink; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
