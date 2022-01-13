Karl Dean DeArmond, age 75, of Owensboro, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
He was born to the late Karl H. and Virginia Bivens DeArmond on Dec. 25, 1946, in Muhlenberg County. Karl married Deborah Greep on Feb. 16, 1967, and they were married for 54 years and had three wonderful daughters.
He went to Daviess County High School, joined the Marines at an early age, and attended Kentucky Wesleyan College. Karl was the grandson of a general contractor and the son of a masonry contractor and joined them in this field, resulting in this becoming a lifetime career. He worked in many aspects of it, including vice president and executive in commercial and industrial construction. In addition, he was a Kentucky Colonel. Karl loved to sing and sang at area churches as a part of a gospel group and made a gospel album. He was a member of Good Shepherd Church, and because of his expertise, he was honored to help build the first church.
Karl is survived by his loving wife; daughters, Julie DeArmond Rickard (Tim), Karla DeArmond Parsons(David), and Stephanie DeArmond Bailey(Bill); grandchildren, Emma and Sophie Rickard, Justin and Jesse (Maria) Parsons, Kait and Quinn Bailey; siblings, Joan Ward, Jane Hamilton, and Terry DeArmond; numerous nephews, nieces, and great-nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Noon Friday, Jan. 14 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Jim Wells officiating. The burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Because he loved to cook and had a heart for feeding people, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to local food banks, the Salvation Army P.O. Box 943, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303, or the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews P.O. Box 96105 Washington D.C. 20090-6105
