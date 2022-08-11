DRAKESBORO — Karl Jerome Reynolds, 62, of Drakesboro, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 12:39 a.m. at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Mr. Reynolds was born February 12, 1960, in Muhlenberg County. He was a factory worker at Emerson Electric in Russellville and a member of Browder General Baptist Church. Mr. Reynolds enjoyed flying mini airplanes and eating breakfast at the Buggy Shed with his friends. He loved his dog, Harley.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Reynolds, and brother, Jeffrey Reynolds.
He is survived by his daughter, Ashley (Jeremiah) Tippett; grandchildren, Lillian Tippett and Kayden Tippett; mother, Emeldo (James) Creager; brother, Eric (Gina) Reynolds; fiancee’, Regina McPherson; and nephew, Reed Reynolds.
The graveside funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at Mud River Union Cemetery, with Bro. Roger Reynolds officiating with the burial to follow. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the cemetery.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Gideons International.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented