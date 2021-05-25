Karl Shane Lindsey, 48, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, at his home. He was born in Ft. Huachuca, Arizona to the late Lawrence Lindsey, Sr. and Shirley A. Phillips Wood.
Karl was a U.S. Army veteran and worked for Don Moore Automotive. He loved spending quality time with family, listening to good music and U.K. Basketball. Karl enjoyed the outdoors, especially camping and fishing at Daviess County Fish and Game. He was an excellent cook and always the life of the party!
In addition to his parents, Karl was preceded in death by a niece, Robin Luna and a nephew, Gregory Lindsey.
He is survived by daughters, Kali Lindsey (Nik Holeman) and Breanna Lindsey (Jason Ladd); a son, Seth Kirby; grandchildren, Kaycen and Keylen Holeman and Annalynn Ladd, all of Owensboro; a sister, Elizabeth Lindsey, of Owensboro; brothers, Lawrence Lindsey, Jr. of Kansas and Greg Lindsey, of Owensboro; nieces, Sulye Villanueva and Sophia Lindsey; and a nephew,
Jacob Lindsey.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Thursday, May 27 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will be from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mr. Lindsey shall be within current health and safety directives. Please see signage at the door regarding personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to benefit the education of Karl’s son, Seth, C/O Kali Lindsey.
