Karla Faye Lively Powell, 68, of Masonville, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Dec. 16, 1952, in Daviess County to the late Carl David and Martha Faye Sloan Lively. Karla was a 1970 graduate of Daviess County High School and was a registered nurse for 42 years having retired from the surgical department at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She loved to cook, watch her birds in the backyard, read, and spending time with family and friends. She spent most of her time watching her grandson Gavin play sports. Karla will be missed by all.
As a blended family, Karla was always asked how everyone was related. Her response was always “we are family.”
Karla is survived by her husband of 32 years, Danny Powell; her daughter, Stacey Howard and husband Duane of Owensboro; stepdaughter, Andrea Johnston and husband Mark of Owensboro; stepson, Adam Powell and wife Rachel of Owensboro; her bonus daughter, Laura Eaton and husband Randy of Owensboro; grandchildren, Jordan (Jesse), Drew (Julie), Jacob, Gavin, Cooper, Bailey, Elizabeth, Stella, Amelia, and Noelle; great-grandchildren, Jasper and Avery; her sisters, Stevie Jones and husband Steve and Sandy Brinkman (Greg); and brother, David Lively and wife Lori of Ocala, Florida. She is also survived by many extended family members which include her dear aunt Margie Rose and dear friend Jeri Baker whom she has helped care for since retirement.
The service with limited attendance for Karla will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Karla shall be within current health and safety directives. Please see signage at the door regarding personal protective masks.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Heartford House, c/o Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
