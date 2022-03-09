GREENVILLE — Karolette Kay ”Precious” Elliott, 73, of Greenville, died on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at her residence. She was a residential adviser at the Earle C. Clements Job Corps Center, and she was a member of Daystar Worship Center in Bremen.
Survivors: husband, Richard Elliott; sons, Nicky (Wendy) Coffman, Jarod (Allison) Elliott, and Marty (Joy) Elliott; and a sister, Ellen Uldine Stewart;
Service: 2 p.m. on Sunday at Daystar Worship Center in Bremen. Burial: New Harmony Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the worship center.
Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements.
