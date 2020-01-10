GREENVILLE -- Karson Dean Croger, 35, of Greenville, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Croger was born June 20, 1984, in Muhlenberg County. He was a member of Mt. Eden Church in Hawesville. He was preceded in death by his father, Kye Alan Croger; grandfathers Donald Dean Croger and Jim Bilbro; and grandmother Carlene Bilbro.
He is survived by his daughter, Alexia Renae Tucker; fiancee Leslie Owens and her children, Jaydan Kyler Phillips and Jase Grayson Phillips, all of Greenville; mother Jimmie Lynn Croger of Drakesboro; brother Kacy Alan Croger of Greenville; nieces and nephews Kamron Turner, Kylie Turner and Jordan Croger; grandmother Patricia Croger of Greenville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. John Galyen officiating. Burial in Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after noon Sunday at the funeral home.
