Karsyn August Storm Wood and Salem October Skye Wood, infant twin boys, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Survivors include their parents, Trever Wood and Kaitlyn Carter; five siblings, Abby, Rayden, Adalynn, Kashton, and Axlin; Maternal grandparents, Kevin Baize and Tanya Baize and Paternal grandfather, Junior Wood.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Karsyn August Storm Wood and Salem October Skye Wood by visiting their memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com
