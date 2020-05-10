Kash Rivers Lane, 7 days old, passed away May 5, 2020, at Norton Children’s Hospital. He was born April 28, 2020, to Curtis and Brittany Gilliam Lane. Kash was so very loved and wanted and was too beautiful for Earth.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Mary Mason, William and Odessa Lane and James Pinkston.
Along with his parents, Kash is survived by his twin brother, Kingston Lane; his sisters, Kaylee Gilliam and Kinsley Lane; his grandparents, Michael Gilliam and Loretta Feldpausch and Joe and Tammy Lane; his great-grandparents, Charlie and Patty Horn and Joyce Pinkston; his aunts and uncles, Justin Gilliam, Brandon Gilliam, Gary (Betty) Lane, Scott Lane (Judy Royal) and Marcus (Lindsey) Lane; and many cousins, great aunts and uncles.
The family asks that you please continue to pray for the health of Kash’s twin brother, Kingston, as he continues his battle.
Family and friends will have the opportunity to show support at a drive-through visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. (Please remain in your vehicles during this event.)
In compliance with health and public safety directives, Kash’s funeral arrangements are private, with burial in Nickel Ridge Cemetery. Messages of condolence for the family of Kash Lane may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
