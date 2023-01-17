BELTON — Katherine Ann Robertson, 73, of Belton, stepped into her eternal place of peace and rest Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Aug. 7, 1949, to the late Woodrow Williams and Lorine (Stinson) Williams. She was married to the late David Robertson, the love of her life, for nearly 47 years.
She leaves behind two sisters, Joyce Robertson and Carolyn Engler. She is survived by Windy (Kerry) Dunn, Woody (Corrina) Robertson, and baby daughter, Amy Robertson. She was the best Mammaw to Nicholas Dunn, Paul Michael (Hailey) Fritsch, Faith Dunn, Ruth Ann Robertson, Matthew Robertson, Isabell Dunn, and Lucas Dunn.
She loved her great-grands dearly, Scarlett Dunn, Aurora Harper, and Conrad Fritsch. She played a big part in raising several of her nieces and nephews.
She retired from Red Kap of Russellville after 34 years of service. She was an active member of Belton Beechmont General Baptist Church. Her passion was spending time with her grandkids. She made the effort to carve out a special place in each of their hearts. She was known for her gentle and loving nature, always putting others before herself. The void she leaves behind is vast.
Her motto in life was Philippians 4:13- I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
The funeral service was 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Bobby Allen and Bro. Kerry Dunn officiating. Burial was in Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation was held after 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
