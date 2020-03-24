Katherine Elizabeth Rogers, 93, of Henderson, formerly of Philpot, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Henderson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Aug. 15, 1926, in Daviess County to the late Joseph Clarence and Frances Louella Webb Burns. She retired from Sears and was a member of Eaton Memorial Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood Rogers; sisters Margaret Abel and Jean Hagan; and a brother, Joe Burns.
She is survived by a sister, Jackie Cole in Tavares, Florida; and a niece, Patty Howell (Jimmy) in Naples, Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family burial will be in Cates Cemetery, Whitesville at a later date. Cecil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Anthony’s Hospice, 2410 S. Green St., Henderson, KY 42420.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
