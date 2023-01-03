Katherine Ellen Schrecker Karn, 98, of Philpot, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at her home on the farm that she and her husband established in 1951. She was born in 1924 in Rome (Daviess Co.) to the late Herman A. and Lottie Paige Schrecker. Katherine was a member of Whitesville Christian Church and retired from General Electric in January of 1980 after 37 years. She enjoyed maintaining a German-style flower and vegetable garden and canning.
Katherine was also preceded in death by her husband, William P. Karn, in January of 1996; grandchild, Brandon Ralph; and nine siblings, F. Maureen Schrecker Elliott, Herman E. Schrecker, Stewart J. Schrecker, George L. Schrecker, Paul O. Schrecker, William A. “Cotton” Schrecker, William B. “Buddy” Schrecker, Raymond J. Schrecker, and Jimmy C. Schrecker.
Surviving are two sons, Timothy “Tim” Allen Karn and wife, Patti, and John William Karn and wife, Allyson; five grandchildren, Matthew W. Karn, Christopher A. Karn, Isabella “Bella” P. Karn, Parker (Drew) Higginbotham, and Melanie (Jeff) Hardesty; three sisters, Marjorie A. Hayden Howard and husband, Dr. Carroll, L. Marie Hardesty-Hester, and Lucille Norris Contarino; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Cates Cemetery in Whitesville. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to give special thanks to Katherine’s caregivers of the last two years, Dianna Howard and Lisa Monaghen.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Ohio County, 1211 Main St., Hartford, KY 42347 or to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented