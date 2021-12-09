Katherine Jenda Schrecker, 59, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital of complications after contracting COVID-19. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Donald Schrecker; two sons, Matthew and Daniel, all from Owensboro; three older sisters, Stasia (Joseph) Blackham of Mooresville, North Carolina, Carol (Walter) Bulawa of Boise, Idaho, and Victoria (Robert) Meacham of Owensboro.
Born in Syracuse, New York, in 1962 to Stanley and Clare Jenda, Katherine attended Cato-Meridian High School. She moved to Owensboro in 1981 and studied art at Brescia University (BFA). Katherine worked as administrative aide to the vice president/academic dean at Brescia University and as administrative aide to the city engineer at the City of Owensboro. She designed and crafted fine jewelry and owned Katherine’s Jewels, an online store.
Katherine, known as “Doodie” to family members, loved listening to music, watching old movies and reading. Deeply spiritual, Katherine’s faith in God was an inspiration to others. She was a member of the Parish of the Immaculate and served on the Prayer Chain. Artisan and artist, mystic, passionate and intense, champion of stray cats, classy dresser, deep conversationalist, daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, beloved child of God — this was Katherine.
Services for Katherine will be 1 p.m. Friday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented