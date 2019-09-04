Katherine Louise Conkright, 56, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Katherine was born Dec. 1, 1962, in Daviess County to the late Charles Henry Jarboe and Elsie Lauretta Meyer Jarboe. She was a newspaper carrier at Messenger-Inquirer and was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephews, Alexander Johnson and Gordon Peterson; and a niece, Paige Abney.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Timmy Conkright; a son, Zachary Conkright; seven brothers, David (Barbara) Jarboe of Beaver Dam, Larry (Gerry) Jarboe of Utica, Johnny (Peggy) Jarboe of Wildemar, California, Jimmy (Debbie) Jarboe of Owensboro, Mike (Linda) Jarboe of Owensboro, Billy (Cheryl) Jarboe of Utica and Charlie (Sheila) Jarboe of Utica; three sisters, Maggie Knight of Owensboro, Dorothy (Steve) Storm of Hartford and Theresia (Joell) Hartley of Andalusia, Alabama; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. and after 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. and after 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
