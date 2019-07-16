Katherine Mae Hester Osowicz, 92, of Owensboro was welcomed into the Kingdom Sunday, July 14, 2019. She "fought the good fight, she has kept the Faith", 2 Timothy 4:7. She was born April 14, 1927, in Daviess County to the late Everett and Lula Conkright Hester. Katherine lived the last nine years at the Carmel Home where she acquired many names: Queen Katherine, Twinkle Toes, Tinker Bell, Lady Bug, and Momma. Her family called her their "Energizer Bunny." She had many setbacks over the last 10 years, but she refused to give up and continued to fight back with her spunk and strong spirit.
Katherine was a long-time member of Blessed Mother Catholic Church where she shared her talents on the bereavement team, a Eucharistic minister, and was a member of the Daughters of Isabella. She gave over 40 years working at General Electric where she made many life-long friends. She was often seen working in her flowers at her home on Old Hartford Road. She loved traveling and looked forward to visiting places and family. Katherine loved to entertain and cook for family and friends and bunco was her game of choice.
Katherine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, as well as daughter, sister and aunt. She instilled her faith into her family. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Osowicz on Aug. 7, 1972, her siblings, Eileen Shively, Geneva Brooks, Joseph Hester, James Hester, and Mary Hagan Mattingly, her nephews, James L. Hester, David Shively, Jerry Lee and Bobby Osowicz, and her niece, Jonell Rickard Millay.
Katherine is survived by son and caregiver, Roman Osowicz, her daughter, Jan (Terry) Storm, and son Mike (Maria) Osowicz, six grandsons, Jerry (Cyndi) Storm, Sean Storm, Stephen (Margaret) Osowicz, Josh (Lauren) Osowicz, Jordan (Jackie) Osowicz, and Michael (Misty) Osowicz, 19 great-grandchildren, Katelyn Fleming, Kelly-ann Storm, Charissa Basham, Amanda McFarland, Kyler Storm, Megan Storm, Ryan, Jacob, and Andrew Osowicz, Emma Kate, Greyson, Max, Anna, Stella, Henry, Vera, Brayln, and Hunter Osowicz, nine great-great-grandchildren, Kenzlee and Bryson Basham, Hadleigh, Hayden, and Levi McFarland, Jonah, Emmitt, Fleming, Alayanna, and Olivia Storm, a sister, Frances Rice, and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass for Katherine Osowicz will be noon Thursday, July 18, at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday with prayers at 7 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 10:30 a.m. until noon Thursday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
The family wishes to thank the Sisters and staff of the Carmel Home for their loving care. Also thanks to family and friends for their prayers and support during our time of loss.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303 or to Blessed Mother Catholic Church, 601 E. 23rd Street, Owensboro, KY 42303. Memories and condolences for the family of Katherine Osowicz can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented