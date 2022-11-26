LIVERMORE — Katherine Roberts, 79, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Lorna Katherine Shultz was born April 5, 1943, in Louisville to the late Teresa Ella Shultz and was better known as “Aunt Kathy” to her nieces and nephews. Katherine was a homemaker and member of St. Charles Catholic Church in Livermore. She greatly enjoyed spending time outdoors in nature.
In addition to her mother, Katherine was preceded in death by her twin sister, Mary Michael “Mikie” Albin.
Survivors include a son, Anthony Roberts of Livermore; a daughter, Rita Roberts Gill of Sacramento; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 28, 2022, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Livermore, with the Rev. Jegin Pethenpurackal officiating. Friends may visit with Katherine’s family from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Katherine’s family.
The Katherine Roberts family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. Charles Catholic Church, 506 Hill St., Livermore, KY 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Katherine at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented