Katherine Roby Thomas, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. The Daviess County native was born June 11, 1929, to the late Felix Godford Roby and Addie Pearl Payne Roby. Katherine graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1948 and worked at GE before starting a family. Working alongside her husband on the dairy farm, she always made sure there was a table full of her delicious home-made meals.
Katherine would laugh when she acknowledged that when she first got married, she did not know how to make toast. She and her husband, William “Bill Tom”, were accomplished dancers with the Merry Makers Square Dance Club for many years. She was very involved at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church and loved her church family. She and her husband received the Sophia Award from the Owensboro Diocese in 2014. Katherine and Bill Tom also loved to travel and visited every state, except Alaska. She was incredibly involved in the lives of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She taught them to crochet, quilt, sew, garden, and play card games. She always enjoyed telling stories about her life experiences and was a pillar of faith, strength, and resilience. Family was the most important part of her life.
In addition to her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, William Thomas Thomas, in 2019 and a son-in-law, Tom Page.
Those left to cherish her memory include her seven children, Steve Thomas and wife, Sheila, of Rockport, Indiana, David Thomas and wife, Trudy, of Utica, Nancy Page of Hartford, Paul Thomas and wife, Cindy, of Philpot, Ron Thomas and wife, Karen, of Owensboro, and Debbie Zimmerman and husband, Jeff, and Linda Boarman and husband, Carl Joe, both of Philpot; 19 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Albert Sylvester Roby of Owensboro.
The funeral Mass for Katherine Thomas will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303 or Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for Katherine’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
