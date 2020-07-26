Katherine Wingfield Harper, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Hermitage Care & Rehabilitation Center. She was born Oct. 17, 1926, in Butler County to the late Gettie and Ada Wingfield. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Katherine retired from the Owensboro City Schools. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Harper; and two sisters, Magalene Huff and Charlotte Ellis.
Survivors include her daughters, Sherry (Bill) O’Bryan, Vickie (Tony) Fiorella and Nancy (Roger) Harper-Gardner; grandchildren, Kathy Jackson and Janie Moseley; great-grandchildren, Jordyn (Al) Smith, Grace Moseley, Jacob “Jake” Cole Jackson and Taylor Jackson; great-great-grandchild, Aelin Smith; sister, Juanita Neighbors; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Macular Degeneration Association, 5969 Cattleridge Boulevard, Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
