Katheryne “Kat” Lenore Holder, 25, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born February 8, 1997, in Daviess County to Paul Degler Holder and Sherri Embry Holder. Kat was a very proud 2015 graduate of Apollo High School. She was an artist and a free spirit. She loved ducks, Disney princesses, and spending time with family and friends. Kat was the happiest when she was by the ocean.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Jerry Wayne Embry, and a paternal great-grandmother, Virginia Lacroix.
She is survived by her mom, Sherri Holder; her dad, Paul Holder; maternal grandmother, Martha Embry; paternal grandmother, Cindy L. Holder; paternal great-grandfather, George (G’Pop) Degler (Connie); aunt, Tina Hayes (Chuck); cousins, James Dyllan Morrison, Samuel Mattingly, and Bethany Hayes; and her best friend, Stephanie Quiggins.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Autism Awareness, Puzzle Pieces, 2401 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
