Kathie Lea Alexander, 66, of Maceo, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Aug. 13, 1956, to Daymon and Ivy Royal.
Kathie loved her family and spending time with them. Yard sale season was a favorite of hers and she also enjoyed baking. When she wasn’t making something from scratch, a fried honeybun made a great snack. Kathie was kind and she liked to help others when they needed a friend.
Kathie was preceded in death by her husband, Monty Alexander, and her parents.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, Jason Royal; sister, Phyllis (Wilbur) Jones; grandchildren, Emily (Matt) Royal and Lucas Royal; niece, Jeanie Meece; nephew, John Jones; and great-nephews, Desmond and Miles.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented