Kathleen Ann Calcaterra, 76, of Owensboro, passed away in the comforts of her home Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. She was born August 3, 1946, in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Roy and Pauline Ceriotti Gardner.
Kathleen was an assistant teacher at Tamarack Elementary School for 32 years. She loved her family and spending time with them. She was always great with children; she loved being around them and teaching them. Kathleen also enjoyed spending her free time cooking for others and gardening.
She is survived by her children, Thomas (Diana) Calcaterra and Michael (Kathy) Calcaterra; seven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and siblings, Jimmy (Peggy) Gardner, Debby (Jim) Payne, and Thomas (Mary-Kay) Gardner.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Calcaterra. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Kathleen Ann Calcaterra and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented