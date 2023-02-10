Kathleen Ann Edge, 68, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Jan. 15, 1955, in Owensboro to the late William and Betty Lambert Glenn. Kathy worked at the Carmel Home for many years cooking for the residents. Her love of cooking carried on throughout her life. She loved cooking for others and sharing her love for others through food. Kathy most recently worked for Home Instead since 2012, and she absolutely loved her clients.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Corbin D. Beavers, and her siblings, Michael Glenn, Patrick Glenn, and Susan Evans.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Ollie J. Edge; daughters, Brandi Edge (Chris), Michelle Edge Wadlington (David), and Sheila Tucker; son, Michael Edge; stepdaughter, Rhonda Beavers (Paul); stepmother, Dora Glenn; grandchildren, Madison, Brayson, Grayson, Hadilynn, Collin, James, Annabelle, Bentley, Jessiah, Brayden, Brody, Garrett, Jacob (Harlie), Luke, Jackson, Christina, Joshua, Timothy, Joseph, and Heather; several great-grandchildren; siblings, William Glenn (Debbie), Mary Morris (Tom), Andy Glenn (Anne), Thomas Glenn, and Jeffrey Glenn (Tyronza); and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Kathleen Edge Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
