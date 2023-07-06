BAIZETOWN — Kathleen Baize Smith, 77, of Baizetown, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born Sept. 15, 1945, in Select to the late Alva Baize and Hermina Burdin Baize.
Mrs. Smith was a homemaker and raised her children. She also worked for Kane’s Sewing Factory, Dollar General Store, Walmart, Sumitomo, and McDonald’s where she met many people and made lasting friendships.
Mrs. Smith was a member of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church and a member of the Eastern Star.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Emma Baize Deweese.
Survivors include her husband and life-long companion, Jerry Smith of Baizetown; three children, Marian (Alan) Taylor of Echols, Tom (Amanda) Smith of Baizetown, and Robert (Sarah) Smith of Baizetown; five grandchildren, Austin Taylor, T.J. Smith, Crystal Taylor, Merideth Smith, and Lily Smith; five siblings, Geneva Scott of Shepherdsville, Wendell Baize of Louisville, Betty Dotson of Bowling Green, Martine Maiden of Hartford, and Darlene Phelps of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9, 2023, at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Gerald Geary and Rev. Greg Fields officiating. Burial will be in Baizetown Cemetery in Baizetown.
Friends may visit with Mrs. Smith’s family from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Kathleen Baize Smith by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
