Kathleen Clements Clark, 91, of Owensboro, passed away at 4:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Born Dec. 3, 1928, in Daviess County to the late Joseph L. and Essie T. Clements, Kathleen grew up as a member of St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church. She worked selflessly at Our Lady of Mercy Hospital in her younger days and volunteered her time at the Help Office in Owensboro for many years.
She enjoyed sitting on her back porch in a swing, or sitting on the front porch, just enjoying her day. She loved spending as much time as she could with her children and grandchildren and enjoyed piecing together quilts. She loved to crochet and read, Danielle Steel being her favorite author. She could dance like no other, and “The Twist” by Chubby Checker was one of her favorite songs.
Aside from her parents, Kathleen is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Bernard “JB” Clark; three brothers, Samuel “Tommy” Clements, William “Willie” Clements and Aloysius “Wishie” Clements; a daughter-in-law, Susan Elaine Clark; and a sister-in-law, Guenetta “Muriel” Clements.
Kathleen is survived by six sons and one daughter, Joseph Leo Clark, William David Clark, Wilfred Eugene Clark, Charles Bernard (Amber) Clark, all of Owensboro, Michael Gerard Clark of Whitesville, James Anthony “Tony” (Patsy) Clark of Philpot and Sheila Clark (Clifton) Love of Richland City, Indiana; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters-in-law, Peggy Clements of Philpot and Judy Clements of Bruceton, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church. Burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
All who wish to honor and remember Mrs. Clark in person are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home and St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church for the safety of all those in attendance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church Building Fund, 3418 E. Fourth St., Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home.
