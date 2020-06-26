Kathleen Deno Cox, 62, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born in Daviess County on Feb. 14, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Gene and Virginia Moore Deno and had worked as a secretary at Lanham Electric. Mrs. Cox loved reading, flower gardening, playing Bingo and, most of all, spending time with her family.
Surviving are her husband of 12 years, John Cox; a daughter, Jamie Sapp; grandchildren Francis Knight and Cole Basham; and a sister, Rita Higdon.
Services are private, with care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family, c/o Cardinal Cremation, 927 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
