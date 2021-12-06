CENTERTOWN — Kathleen Farris Geary, 82, of Centertown, went to her heavenly home Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Beaver Dam Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born Aug. 1, 1939, in Echols to the late Sam and Alma Key Farris. Kathleen was a member of New Assembly Church, and she was a retired nurse.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 65 years, Gordon Dowell Geary; one son, Timothy Dowell Geary; one grandson, Wesley Nolan James; two brothers, James Cecil Farris and Charles Farris; and one sister, Dorothy Jones.
She leaves behind to cherish many memories, four children, Gordon David (Teresa) Geary of Centertown, Phyllis Calloway of Beaver Dam, Kathy (John) Clark of Centertown and Debra (Patrick) James of Marion; two sisters, Patsy Rowe of McHenry and Effie Raymond of Beaver Dam. Kathleen was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at New Assembly Church, 425 State Route 1543, Hartford, KY 42347, with the Rev. Lealin Geary and the Rev. Betty Shaver officiating. Burial will follow in Echols Cemetery. Friends may visit with Mrs. Geary’s family from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Kathleen Farris Geary by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
