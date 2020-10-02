HARDINSBURG — Kathleen Glasscock Likens, 91, of Hardinsburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital. She was a member of McDaniels/Antioch United Methodist Church and retired from the Breckinridge County Board of Education as a bus driver.
Survivors include sons Donnie Brown and James Brown; and daughters Linda Wheatley, Shirley Hill and Vicki West.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, Hardinsburg. Burial: McDaniels Cemetery, McDaniels. Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Expressions of sympathy: Kathleen Likens Monument Fund, c/o Vicki West, 294 Morton Brown Lane, Hardinsburg, KY 40143.
