Kathleen James Courtney, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Wolfe County to the late Ollie and Elizabeth (Hollon) James. Kathleen loved reading, gardening and playing games with family.
She will be lovingly missed by her husband of 61 years, James Courtney; children Vickey Payne (Louie) of Maceo, Kathy Weber (Randy) of Evansville, Indiana, Margie Autry (Jeff) of Stockbridge, Georgia, Jim Courtney (Eileen) of Owensboro and Mike Courtney (Penny) of Owensboro; grandchildren Megan Hill (Jim), Charlie and John Strobel, Tim Courtney (Maghan), Sean, Katlyn and Colleen Courtney, Erik Courtney (Tiffany), Joy Goodlett (Michael), Michelle Courtney, Leah and Eric Payne and Christine and Lisa Weber; and nine great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at GracePointe Church. Dr. Mitch Donohue will officiate. Following the service, the celebration will continue with dessert, coffee and visiting until 5 p.m.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
