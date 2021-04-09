Kathleen Muncy Carlton, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at her home just shy of her 87th birthday. She was born April 10, 1934, in Daviess County to the late William “Mack” and Edna Baker Muncy. Kathleen retired from General Electric and K-Mart. She was a member of Woodlawn United Methodist Church, where she was faithfully involved and was one of the team that established the soup kitchen. Her faithful weekly contribution was bean soup and egg salad sandwiches. Kathleen loved feeding the cardinals and watching UK basketball. She enjoyed eating out, cooking and playing with her special companion dog, Shep.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Allie Clinton Carlton; and brothers Leo Layne Muncy and Harry Muncy.
She is survived by her stepson, Dwain Dean Carlton (Donna) of Lewisport; two grandchildren, Amy Fegenbush (Warren) of San Marcos, California, and Holly Byrd (Jon Jay) of Bowling Green; five great-grandchildren, Abigail and Allie of Bowling Green and Hannah, Andrew and Wesley from California; 12 nieces and nephews; a special caregiver, Betty Roach; and special friends Jean Lampkin and Sheila Durbin.
Services will be noon Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the service or visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Woodlawn United Methodist Church Soup Kitchen, 1120 Woodlawn Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
