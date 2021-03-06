Kathlyn Hale, 89, of Owensboro, passed away March 5, 2021, at her daughter’s home while under the care of Hospice of Ohio County. Kathlyn was born January 9, 1932, in Ohio County to the late James Robert and Martha Sadler Hamilton. She enjoyed collecting dolls, gardening and taking care of her rose bushes, and canning jam. Kathlyn loved sitting on her front with her cat, Babe and watching the neighborhood.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Edward “Rock” Hale; sons James Eugene Hale, David Allen Hale, Thomas Edward Hale, and Phillip Carroll Hale; grandson, Forrest Lee Brown; sister Nora Faye Mahler; and brother Houston Robert Hamilton.
She is survived by her daughters Helen Brown and Martha Slaton, 16 grandchildren, and a whole host for great-grandchildren; and a brother Luther Hamilton (Annie).
There will be a private service with limited attendance at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Bells Run cemetery.
All who attend the visitation or Funeral for Mrs. Hale shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
