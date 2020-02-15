Kathryn Blincoe, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Feb. 13, 2020, at her home. She was born in Petit on July 9, 1932, to the late John P. and Lula Krahwinkle Hamilton.
Kathryn was retired from the Daviess County School District, where she served as a bus driver and then a bus monitor. She was a member of St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church.
Aside from her parents, Kathryn is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Blincoe; and eight siblings, William Hamilton, James “Skeezie” Hamilton, Carl Hamilton, Roger Hamilton, Gene Hamilton, Wilbur Hamilton, Mary Billings and Dorothy Durbin.
Kathryn is survived by five children, Randy (Annette) Blincoe of Maceo, Terry (Robin) Blincoe of Reynolds Station, Pam Blincoe Slack, Philip Blincoe and Tim Blincoe of Owensboro (she will always be remembered as “Mom” by her children); six grandchildren, Kevin (Sarah) Blincoe, Brad (Micala) Blincoe, Nick Blincoe, Veronica Blincoe, Travis Blincoe and Ally Blincoe; five great-grandchildren (all of whom will remember her as “Grandma”); and two sisters, Imogene (Lloyd) Zuelly and Lou (Bobby) Royal. She will always be remembered by family as “Aunt Kotsy,” and close friends knew her as “Katey.”
The funeral Mass will be at noon Monday, Feb. 17, at St. Pius Catholic Church. Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, with prayers at 4:30 p.m., at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family of Kathryn Blincoe may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
