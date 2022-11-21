Kathryn Cline, 94, of Owensboro, passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Feb. 5, 1928, in Daviess County to the late Elvis and Irene Musgrave Hope. Kathryn was a homemaker and member of Yellow Creek Baptist Church where she volunteered in the office and the kitchen. She helped prepare meals for various church groups and for the Wednesday night dinner. Kathryn also volunteered at the hospital and her children’s and grandchildren’s schools where she was involved in the P.T.A. and served as homeroom mother numerous times. She was a mom and grandma to everyone she met. Kathryn loved raising her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and always enjoyed cooking many wonderful meals for them. She enjoyed going to all her grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s sporting events.
Kathryn was also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Charles W. Cline on Feb. 23, 2014 and two brothers, Elvis Hope, Jr. and Ira D. Hope.
Surviving are her four daughters, Judy Cline, June Cline, Donna Jones and husband Ricky, and Debbie Head, all of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Christy Prater, Misty Powers and husband Ryan, Chase Jones, and Tiffany Hayden and husband Seth, all of Owensboro; four great grandchildren, Lincoln and Miles Prater and Grayson and Jackson Powers, all of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Heartford House and Hospice of Western Kentucky for all the love and compassionate care they gave Kathryn.
Memorial contributions may be made to Yellow Creek Baptist Church, 5741 Highway 144, Owensboro, KY 42303. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
