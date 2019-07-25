LOUISVILLE -- Kathryn Lynn Hood Klapheke, 52, of Louisville, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, under the care of Hosparus. Born Sept. 26, 1966, in Owensboro to Doug and Dorothy Cecil Hood, Kathy graduated from Greenville High School and proceeded to earn an MBA in accounting and pass the CPA exam. Being employed with several accounting firms, she developed a love of travel as her career took her to many countries around the world although Kathy had a special affinity for the ocean. As a very sweet, thoughtful and outgoing person, she loved being with her family and friends and always made others feel special, even sending handwritten notes for their birthdays. Being a spiritual person, Kathy had a close relationship with the Holy Spirit and expressed her creative talents through painting.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two sons, Michael Rayome and wife Alison and Aaron Rayome and wife Jessica, all of Louisville; a grandson, Parker Rayome; her parents, Doug and Dorothy Hood of Owensboro; her sisters, Mary Anne Schmidt (Eric) of Owensboro and Tracy Kania of Louisville; two brothers, David Hood (Kellie) and Paul Hood, also of Louisville; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The funeral Mass for Kathy Klapheke will be 10 a.m. Saturday at SS. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Visitation will be Friday from 4 until 8 p.m. with prayers at 7 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Private burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Norton Cancer Institute-Art Therapy Department, P.O. Box 950184, Louisville, KY 40295 or at www.nortonhealthcare.com/ways-to-help/online-donations.
Memories and condolences for the family of Kathy Klapheke may be left at www.glenncares.com.
