Kathryn Pearl Glover Phillips, 89, of Owensboro, formerly of Calloway County, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at her home. She was born April 5, 1931, in Henry County, Tennessee, to the late Jennie Bell Orr Glover Farris and Charlie Bell Glover. Kathryn was a member of St. Johns United Methodist Church, the Eastern Star Goel Chapter #104, and was retired from Our Lady of Mercy Hospital. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, cross stitching, working word search puzzles, and watching her soap operas.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hoyt Phillips in 2004; a son, Jerry Lee Phillips; a brother, Graves Miller Glover; and stepfather, Hall Farris.
Surviving are three sons, James Hoyt Phillips and wife Linda, of Denton, Maryland, Jackie Dwight Phillips, of Walterboro, South Carolina, Joseph Keith Phillips (Marilyn Matlock), of Hartford; a daughter, Cynthia Ann Phillips (Rick Ambs), of Owensboro; a sister, Martha Edna Farris Castel, of New Concord; six grandchildren, Jason Hoyt Phillips, of Owensboro, Stephanie Leigh Phillips Pearl, of Denton, Jennifer Kay Phillips Nagel, of Preston, Maryland, Jessica Marie Phillips, of Rockport, Indiana, Matthew Lee Phillips, of Owensboro, and Lucas Neil Phillips, of Nashville, Tennessee; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and two special friends, Kathleen Wilkinson, of Flatrock, Michigan, and Sue Roberts, of Murray.
The funeral service for Mrs. Phillips will be Wednesday, Sept. 9, with limited attendance at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and when attending shall enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, Texas 75380 or to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
