Kathryn S. Fenwick, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday at her residence. She was born on Sept. 28, 1933, in Owensboro, the daughter of James Ray and Flora Mae Sheriff.
Kathryn loved watching movies, her favorite of which was “Little House on the Prairie.” She truly enjoyed being outside in nature. She was a member of Liberty Lighthouse.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Ricky D. Fenwick and seven brothers and sisters.
Left to honor Kathryn’s memory, are her children, Mike (Debby) Hancock, Morris “Bubby” Hancock and Lisa (Lyndal) Barnett; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Sue Gaddis.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Ms. Fenwick.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Kathryn S. Fenwick and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented