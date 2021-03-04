Kathryn Shutt Thomas, 92, of Masonville, formerly of Sacramento, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun. Kathryn was born April 5, 1928, to James Clarence “Cricket” and Ura Eaton Shutt and grew up in Island along with her brother, James Ike Shutt. She graduated from Sacramento High School in 1946 and married John Haines Thomas on Oct. 1, 1948. Kathryn and John owned and operated the Henry Thomas Farm near Sacramento for many years and raised their family there. In her later years, Kathryn lived in Masonville to be close to her children and their families.
Kathryn attended Western Kentucky Teachers’ College and completed a bachelor’s degree in English at Kentucky Wesleyan College. In 1951, Kathryn began a 31-year teaching career with the McLean County Schools — a career that was built around high expectations for student learning and behavior. Her first teaching assignment was at Sacramento School; she then taught English to students in grades 7-9 at Calhoun School and enjoyed sponsoring the Speech Club. Kathryn earned a master’s degree in library science from Western Kentucky University in 1968. She then served as librarian at Livermore School and after consolidation at McLean County High School until her retirement.
Kathryn was a longtime member of the Sacramento United Methodist Church and later of the Masonville United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Sacramento Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star and a supporter of the McLean County Genealogy and History Museum. Kathryn was an avid reader. She valued family time and enjoyed traveling by RV throughout the Southeastern U.S., Alaska and the Canadian Yukon, by train to California and by bus to New England and to several destinations in the Midwest.
In addition to her parents, Kathryn was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Thomas, on July 28, 1987.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Joan and Steve White of Masonville, Jim and CeCe Thomas of Hartford and Julie and Mike Clark of Philpot; her grandchildren and their spouses, Jennifer White Peckinpaugh, Brian and Andrea White, Lelia and Gifford Morris, Nathan and Kari Clark, Andrew Clark and Neal Clark and his fiancé, Lisa Newell; her great-grandchildren, Jackson, Bo and Keith Peckinpaugh and Kian Morris; her brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Nancye Shutt of Murray and their children, James Shutt, Sherry Darnall and Kelly Shutt; cousins Hugh Ike Eaton, Sue Faye Markwell, Joyce Sutton, all of Island and John Shutt of Russellville; family friend and good neighbor, Marilyn Petrie; and canine friends Maggie and Harry.
A service will be held for Kathryn at 1 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Billy Compton officiating. Burial will be on the Thomas Family cemetery plot in the Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. Friends may visit with Kathryn’s family from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Kathryn’s services will be streamed live at 1 p.m. Saturday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for Kathryn’s visitation and service will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
Kathryn’s family would like to express their appreciation to Hugh Hamilton Wilhite, M.D. for many years of quality care; to Barry Zoellick, Director of Nursing, and the staff at Riverside for their compassionate care and to the staff of Muster Funeral Homes for their attention to detail and consideration during this difficult time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery Fund, c/o Kathy Gish, P.O. Box 228, Sacramento, KY 42372 or to the Masonville United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2810 Old Masonville Loop, Utica, KY 42376. Contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Calhoun.
