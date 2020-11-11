Kathryne Gene Leach, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Wellington Parc. She was born March 21, 1931, in Shelby County, Tennessee, to the late Clarence and Eugenia Martin. Kathryne enjoyed gardening, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Ernest Leach, and their infant daughter, Linda Kay Leach.
Kathryne is survived by her daughters, Brenda Leach of Columbia, Tennessee, Karen Marksberry of Owensboro, Leslie (Scott) Wardrip of Owensboro and Corey (Jeff) Hall of Utica; her grandchildren, Casey Marksberry, Micah Judd, Cole Wardrip, Jenna Bruce and Todd Hall; and nine great-grandchildren.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family of Mrs. Leach would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Wellington Parc for treating her like family. They will always appreciate the care and compassion you gave to her.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 135 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., Louisville, KY 40202.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Kathryne Leach may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
