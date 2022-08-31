ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Kathy Ann Bolen, 69, of Rockport, Indiana died Monday, August 29, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
Survivors: husband,
Billy Bolen; children, Becky Jones (Donald) and Bryan Lester (Tommye Sue); and brothers, Randy Herron (Michelle), and Stanley Herron.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery in Richland, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
