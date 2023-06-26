Rockport, Indiana — Kathy Ann Wood, 72, of Rockport, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, June 23, 2023, at Oasis Dementia Care.
Kathy was born on Aug. 2, 1950, to James Bruce and Venita Gertrude Krueger of Newburgh, Indiana.
A graduate of the University of Evansville, Kathy taught fourth grade at Luce Elementary for over 30 years.
Besides teaching, she enjoyed shopping, crafting, gardening, the beach and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, James Allan Wood of Rockport, Indiana; her daughter, Julie Wood Bell of Henderson, Kentucky; her son, Jeffrey Allan Wood of Rockport, Indiana; her sister and her husband, Connie and Clem Horstman of Evansville, Indiana; and her granddaughter, Anna Katherine Bell of Henderson, Kentucky.
She was also blessed to have two extended families that love her and will miss her very much.
Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Rockport. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Spencer County Public Library.
Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
