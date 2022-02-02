Kathy Bell-Barrows, 62, of Owensboro, passed away on January 28, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born September 13, 1959, in Owensboro, to the late Joseph and Anna Rosalie Bell. Kathy was a simple woman. She enjoyed watching cooking channels and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Mary Eva Custer, and her sisters, Benita Hudson and Regina Bell.
Kathy is survived by her children, James Matthew Custer, Justina Marie Payne, Roseanna Louise (Luke) Payne, and Alexander Joseph Lee Custer; her grandchildren, Joseph, Katelynn, Zack, Josh, Izzie, Landon, Elijah, Jeremiah, and Mary Jane; her siblings, David Bell, Richard Bell, Darlene (Jack) Hutton, Greta Payne, Tressa Caldwell, and Amanda Goatee; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 4 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with visitation beginning at 12 p.m.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Kathy Bell-Barrows may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
