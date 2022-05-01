Central City — Kathy Brewer, 66, of Central City, died on Friday at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. She was a homemaker and of Pentecostal Faith.
She is survived by her husband, Jackie Brewer; children, Richard (Heather) Brewer, Carolyn (Mark) Bullock and Kevin Brewer; and sisters, Betty Willis, and Rowena Rager.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City.
Burial: New Hope Cemetery, Moorman.
Visitation: After 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Online Condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
