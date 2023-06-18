Greenville — Kathy Dee Lebherz, 65, of Greenville, died Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Ms. Lebherz was born on Oct. 27, 1957 in Chicago. She loved her family and especially time she was able to spend with her grandchildren. Ms. Lebherz was preceded in death by her parents and a sister.
Survivors include her children, Annette Hill, Freda Hill and James Cokinis, Jr.; grandchildren, Andrea McMillian, Damien Smith, Destiny Hill and Madison Suttle; brothers; sisters; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. Tucker Funeral Home in Central City is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
