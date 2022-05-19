Kathy G. Renfrow, 63, of Utica died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Calhoun. Kathy was born in Daviess County to the late Luther B. and Anna Faye Taylor Belcher. She was a homemaker and loved birds, horses, and painting.
Survivors include her son, Chris (Amy) Renfrow; her daughter, April Renfrow; and two sisters, Donna Lusk and Sherry Belcher.
The funeral service will be noon Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Ed Mitchell officiating. The burial will be in Bells Run Cemetery near Pleasant Ridge. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
